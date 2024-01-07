Large fire crew presence reported at local Meijer

ENGLEWOOD — A large presence of fire crews has been reported at a local Meijer.

>> Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Butler Twp.

After 5 p.m. Englewood Fire Department, police, and medics responded to reports of a “smoke smell” at Meijer on 9200 N Main Street, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Englewood dispatch was able to confirm crews are on scene of this address but did not have any other information.

On scene, a Meijer employee told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that the grocery store was evacuated.

News Center 7 is working to learn more.

We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

Fire Crews Meijer Fire Crews Meijer (WHIO)

Fire Crews Meijer Fire Crews Meijer (WHIO)

©2024 Cox Media Group