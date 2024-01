BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Police are responding to a shooting in Butler Township.

Huber Heights dispatch confirmed police and medics are currently on the scene of a shooting in the 3000 block of Creekview Circle.

Dispatch was unable to provide additional details at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn how many injuries have been reported and if anyone has been taken into custody.

We will continue updating this story.

