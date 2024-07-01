Large alligator blocks road, moved in different way by firefighters

NORTH CAROLINA — Some firefighters had to move a large alligator from the road in North Carolina last week.

>>Community gathers to remember 15-year-old killed in police shooting

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was requested to deal with a traffic issue at around 1 a.m. on June 28.

Boiling Springs Lakes Fire Rescue posted on social media that a 12-foot alligator was lying in the middle of the road and would lunge at drivers.

Police called for backup and when firefighters arrived, they worked together to move the gator.

They decided to spray water out.

“With a gentle shower deployed to encourage a retreat, the gator finally decided he was done with civilization for the time being and finally moved on back into his more natural habitat,” they said on its Facebook page.

The road was eventually reopened.

12-foot alligator moved from roadway in unusual way Photo contributed by Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Rescue (via Facebook) (Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Rescue (via Facebook) /Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Rescue (via Facebook))

©2024 Cox Media Group