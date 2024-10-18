Lane shift on I-75 in Montgomery County rescheduled

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The lane shift of the I-75 reconstruction project has been rescheduled.

Construction crews were preparing to remove the contraflow lane on I-75 southbound in Montgomery County on Wednesday, Oct. 16, but cold weather forced them to push the next phase back.

“Due to recent low-temperature conditions, the anticipated shift of I-75 construction has been rescheduled,” a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

The lane shift will now begin on Tuesday, Oct 22, according to ODOT.

Beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m. southbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane using the contraflow lane. All lanes are expected to be opened by 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

During the shift, the ramps entering or exiting I-75 SB at Stewart Street, Edwin C. Moses, SR 741 (Springboro Pike), and Dryden Road will be temporarily closed.

The contraflow lane will be discontinued. The ramps from Dryden Road to I-75 South as well as the ramp I-75 South to Dryden Road will reopen to traffic.

The southbound travel lanes will be returned to a normal traffic pattern with three lanes.

The southbound lanes between U.S. 35 and SR 741 will remain shifted to the outside to allow for repairs on the SR 741 bridge.

A date to reschedule the next phase, which will include shifting northbound travel into a normal traffic pattern with three lanes, has not been determined. All work is weather-dependent.

The entire project is expected to be finished in the summer of 2025.

