27 arrested after drugs, guns seized from 5 Ohio homes, police say

COLUMBUS — Officers arrested several people after serving warrants at five Ohio homes and seized drugs and guns.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Columbus Police said they were checking out gang activity on Whitethorne Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We are looking at several different gangs and gang members across the city and again we will have more info in the weeks to come, but because it is still active we don’t want to get into how many people and which exact gangs. But we want to say publicly if you are in a documented gang, you are on notice,” said Sgt. James Fuqua.

Police found cocaine, meth, and fentanyl at the home.

They also recovered guns and said prostitution was happening at the home, WBNS reported.

Some of the 27 people were questioned and released but others remain in custody and could face multiple felony charges, according to police.

Some of the suspects were arrested by other agencies where they had outstanding warrants.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



