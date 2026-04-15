Lane closures expected on busy local road due to gas line repair

KETTERING — Drivers can expect lane closures in Kettering on Wednesday.

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West Stroop Road will have significant lane closures between Far Hills and Lenox Drive due to a gas line repair, the city said.

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The city asks that drivers use alternate routes if possible.

We will continue to follow this story.

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