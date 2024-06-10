Kroger reopens after $13 million renovation in Kettering

KETTERING — A local Kroger is back open after a large renovation.

>>Woman’s walls, floors replaced after leak leaves house in pieces for over a year

The Kroger on East Stroop Road celebrated its grand reopening last weekend.

The City of Kettering posted photos on social media. Mayor Peggy Lehner and city council members were in attendance.

This comes after the store finished a $13 million renovation.

It expanded the store’s pharmacy, deli, bakery, and pick-up services.

Staff said they are excited to reopen its store to the Kettering community.

Kroger reopening in Kettering (City of Kettering (via Facebook)/City of Kettering (via Facebook))

©2024 Cox Media Group