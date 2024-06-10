Woman’s walls, floors replaced after leak leaves house destroyed for over a year

SPRINGFIELD — A homeowner is relieved after her home has been repaired despite the turmoil she faced along the way.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, part of Newman’s home was stripped down to the wood framing and no one would fix it.

In May 2023, Newman discovered a leak and reached out to her insurance, Allstate.

Contractors came out to remove the molding floors and walls but quickly stopped after Allstate found a clause in her policy.

A copy of Newman’s policy from Allstate stated due to it being a leakage from a domestic appliance, which they believe happened over weeks’ worth of time, it does not fall under their coverage claims.

But more than a year later, Newman’s home has been fixed and she feels better than ever.

“I’m in heaven. I am, I am just amazed that it all came together so so well,” Newman said.

