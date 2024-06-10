56-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A 56-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Logan County on Saturday, according to a traffic crash report.

Logan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at approximately 7:39 p.m. on County Road 130 in Harrison Township.

>> Dayton Police Department announces multiple changes to command structure

A preliminary investigation found that James Shields, 56, of Urbana, was driving a motorcycle south on CR-130 at the time of the crash.

According to the report, Shields “failed to negotiate” a curve and drove off the west side of the roadway.

Shields was transported to Mary Rutan Hospital and later died from his injuries.

The report indicates that Shields was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

©2024 Cox Media Group