Kitten rescued from under Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser

MCDONALD, Ohio — Firefighters and an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper worked together to rescue a kitten that had gotten stuck under an OSHP cruiser.

In a Facebook post, the McDonald Fire Department shared that they were called to help rescue the kitten on Wednesday.

The kitten had gotten stuck underneath the OSHP cruiser, near the wheel well and the suspension.

Firefighters were able to assist the OSHP Trooper in rescuing the kitten.

The kitten is now in the care of The Healthy Hearts and paws Project, according to the post.

