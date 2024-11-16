Kitchen fire causes $15K in damages to Huber Heights home

HUBER HEIGHTS — A kitchen fire causes thousands of dollars in damages to a Huber Heights home on Saturday morning.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. in the 4400 block of Lambeth Drive.

When Huber Heights firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from the front door and the eaves of the home. Upon investigation, a fire was found in the kitchen.

The fire was caused by unattended food on the stove, according to Captain Jason Culham, of the Huber Heights Division of Fire. A resident was cooking and left the room. When they came back, the kitchen was on fire.

The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damages to the home.

All four occupants and two dogs got out of the home safely. They’ve been displaced, but the Red Cross was called to the scene to provide assistance.

