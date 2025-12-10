Local

Kings Island sets 2026 opening date

By WHIO Staff
Kings Island opens May 15 Kings Island opens May 15
By WHIO Staff

MASON — Kings Island has set the opening date for 2026.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The amusement park will open for the season on April 18, 2026.

TRENDING STORIES:

An exclusive sneak peek for 2026 season passholders will be held the day before, April 17.

Information about season passes can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read