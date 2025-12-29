King’s Island modifies schedule for WinterFest due to inclement weather

MASON — A local amusement park has made some changes Monday night due to inclement weather.

King’s Island said in a social media post that its WinterFest event will operate on a modified schedule.

All outdoor entertainment and attractions will be limited. The evening parade has also been canceled.

“We appreciate your understanding as we remain committed to providing the best WinterFest experience for all,” the amusement park said.

People planning to attend are asked to follow the park’s social media channels and download the new Six Flags app for updates and attraction availability.

