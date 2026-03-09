Kings Island to auction off pieces of recently-closed ride

MASON — Kings Island will host an online auction for props and set pieces from the recently closed Boo Blasters on Boo Hill dark ride.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The auction will begin on Wednesday, March 18, making way for the park’s newest attraction, Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare, which is scheduled to open this spring.

TRENDING STORIES:

The auction will run through Friday, March 27, featuring a variety of props utilized in the Boo Blasters ride, including set pieces of all sizes, themed directional signage, and dimensional characters.

“This is an incredible way for park fans to pay their final respects to the former ride and own a piece of Kings Island history,” said Steve Ryan, director of retail at Kings Island.

Potential buyers can review each available lot and bid as often as they would like until the final gavel comes down and the highest bidders are chosen on March 27. Winners will be notified by email to complete their purchase.

Before the bidding begins, the park has made the entire catalog of available items available for public viewing online. They can be viewed here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group