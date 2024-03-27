Kettering police asking for help identifying bike theft suspect

KETTERING — Kettering police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a bike theft.

The person stole a bicycle from a home in Greenmont Village on March 22, around 4:30 p.m. according to a Facebook post.

The bike is red with black tires and while walls, with no grips on the handle bars.

Police are asking that people with any leads contact Ptl. Nicoll at (937) 296-2555.

