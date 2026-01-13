Kettering looks at new city blueprint that could help add businesses, homes

KETTERING — Kettering is implementing a new city blueprint aimed at attracting more businesses and housing to the area.

The city officials are focusing on revitalizing key locations such as the Town and Country Shopping Center and enhancing connectivity between neighborhoods. This comes as residents express hopes that increased business activity could lead to lower property taxes, particularly benefiting seniors.

To revitalize the Town and Country Shopping Center, Kettering Planning and Development Director Tom Robillard indicated that the blueprint aims to make the area more walkable and better connected to surrounding neighborhoods.

“The plan calls for making the Town and Country area more walkable, connected to the neighborhoods, connected to Linkin Park and the Fraze. And maybe some housing behind,” Robillard said.

Local business owners, like Meshea Hudson from 4th and one Barbershop, also see potential in the new city blueprint. Hudson believes improvements could benefit her business, noting that increased foot traffic from a more populated area would help.

“This is a busy intersection right here, Woodman and Dorothy Lane, so if we could get more of these empty plazas open, I think that would be good,” she said.

