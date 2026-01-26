Kettering Health resuming afternoon appointments, elective surgeries

MIAMI VALLEY — Kettering Health has provided an update following its schedule adjustment due to record-breaking snow.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The hospital announced that afternoon appointments and procedures will continue as scheduled, according to a Kettering Health Network (KHN) spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, the hospital postponed non-emergency services for Monday morning after a historic winter storm moved through the region.

Patients who are concerned about traveling to their appointments can call their appointment location and ask about telehealth options, the spokesperson said.

“Patients whose morning appointments were impacted by the winter weather emergency will be contacted through MyChart or by a Kettering Health team member,” said the hospital.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group