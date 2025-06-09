Kettering Health Cyberattack: MyChart services starting to return

DAYTON — Kettering Health has announced that access to its MyChart system is returning nearly three weeks after a cyberattack that caused a system-wide outage.

The network posted the update under the “frequently asked questions” portion of their website on Monday.

Kettering Health said MyChart is now available with most of it’s functions for patients.

According to an update from the network, patients are now able to view upcoming appointments, schedule appointments, view prescription lists, message their providers and view test results.

Clinical teams are still working to restore patient data in Epic, which is its electronic medical record system.

During this time, patients may get text messages or emails notifying them that updates have been made to their health records.

The health network said these updates are “legitimate and safe to click through.”

However, Kettering Health officials encourage it’s patients to stay alert while reviewing any digital communications.

