Kettering to break ground on new nature park tonight

KETTERING — The City of Kettering plans to break ground tonight on a project nearly 20 years in the making.

City officials and community members are expected to be on hand for the groundbreaking for Gentile Nature Park at 6 p.m.

The groundbreaking will take place near the intersection of Peach Orchard Road and Maddix Drive. The first 100 attendees there will receive a commemorative gift.

The city plans to remove the mounds on the property and replace every tree removed during construction with two new trees.

The park will include:

Playground areas for ages 2-5 and 5-12

One-half mile walking path

Open lawn green space

Bike connection to path off Wiltshire Boulevard

Historical recognition of Major Don Gentile

10-15 parking spots and street access nearby

The park will be named after Major Dominic Salvatore “Don” Gentile, a World War II United States Air Force Pilot. Gentile, who was born in Piqua, died in 1951. Gentile Air Force Station in Kettering was named after him in 1962.

The city has been working on plans for the park since the final parcel of land was transferred to the city in 2003.

