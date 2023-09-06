Kettering announces new safety measures after person brings pellet gun to Fairmount football game

KETTERING — Kettering City Schools announced new safety measures for Rousch Stadium.
This comes after someone brought a pellet gun into a Fairmont High School football game on Aug. 25.
“After much discussion and review, the committee did recommend putting the additional procedures and safety measures in place to ensure a fun, safe experience for everyone attending games at the stadium,” Kari Basson, a spokesperson for the district said.
The following additional measures will be taken at Rousch Stadium starting at Fairmont’s next home game on Sept. 8:
- All students are required to remain in the bleachers at all times unless visiting the restroom or the concession stands
- To enter Roush Stadium after halftime you must have a ticket
- On the home side, after halftime, you will enter the facility through Gate 2 only, which will have gate personnel, an administration, and a Kettering police officer present
- On the visiting side, you may enter the facility through Gates 1 and 4, which will also be monitored by game personnel and an administration
- At the end of the game, all gates will be available for spectators to leave
Fairmont will face off against Northmont at their next home game.
