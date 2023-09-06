Kettering announces new safety measures after person brings pellet gun to Fairmount football game

KETTERING — Kettering City Schools announced new safety measures for Rousch Stadium.

This comes after someone brought a pellet gun into a Fairmont High School football game on Aug. 25.

“After much discussion and review, the committee did recommend putting the additional procedures and safety measures in place to ensure a fun, safe experience for everyone attending games at the stadium,” Kari Basson, a spokesperson for the district said.

>> DMAX employees donate school supplies to Dayton elementary school

The following additional measures will be taken at Rousch Stadium starting at Fairmont’s next home game on Sept. 8:

All students are required to remain in the bleachers at all times unless visiting the restroom or the concession stands

To enter Roush Stadium after halftime you must have a ticket

On the home side, after halftime, you will enter the facility through Gate 2 only, which will have gate personnel, an administration, and a Kettering police officer present

On the visiting side, you may enter the facility through Gates 1 and 4, which will also be monitored by game personnel and an administration

At the end of the game, all gates will be available for spectators to leave

Fairmont will face off against Northmont at their next home game.





©2023 Cox Media Group