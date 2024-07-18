Kentucky farm recalls 6,900 pounds of hot dogs shipped to Ohio, West Virginia

Approximately 6,900 pounds of hot dog products shipped to restaurant and hotel locations in Ohio and West Virginia have been recalled because they were produced without benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced this week.

AW Farms, an Argillite, Kentucky, establishment in Greenup, issued to recall July 15 for the ready-to-eat hot dogs produced on various dates since May 30 that have a 45-day shelf life.

Specifically, the recall involves three 10-pound boxes containing two 5-pound vacuum-packed packages, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

FSIS officials said the problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by a state public health partner about the products. FSIS investigated and determined the hot dog products were produced and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider, FSIS said.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurants’ or hotels’ refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants and hotels are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, FSIS said.









