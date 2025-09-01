‘Keep our streets clean;’ Local woman encourages community to pick up trash

FAIRBORN — Cigarette butts, broken beer bottles and food wrappers are just a few of the things a woman in Fairborn picks up on the sidewalks downtown every day.

Cyndie Lyons said the most concerning thing to her is the amount of cigarette butts lying around.

She said this habit started when she first moved to the city.

“The first time I took my dog out for a walk, he got a piece of glass stuck in his paw and then when I got upon closer inspection, I realized that there’s glass all over the sidewalk,” Lyons said.

Lyons said she spends at least 15 minutes a day picking up trash.

According to the City of Fairborn’s website, the city regularly performs sweeping operations to keep the streets clean.

They added that it takes everyone to keep Fairborn looking beautiful.

“People think the city cleans it up only, only they can’t. It’s the people’s responsibility to keep our streets clean,” Lyons said.

