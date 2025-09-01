2 shot near university in Ohio over the weekend

AKRON — Two people were hurt in a shooting near the University of Akron Saturday night, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

Akron police received reports of shots fired just before 11:45 p.m. in the 500 block of East Exchange Street.

Upon arrival, police found a 19-year-old man in the parking lot with a least one gunshot wound, WOIO-19 reported.

Medics took the man to the hospital, but it is unclear how serious his injuries are.

WOIO-19 reported that an 18-year-old woman was also shot and hospitalized.

Additional information wasn’t immediately avalible.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490 or (330) 375-2Tip.

