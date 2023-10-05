‘Keep our community safe;’ 2 Dayton officers recognized for apartment fire evacuation

DAYTON — Two local police officers were recognized for going above and beyond in the line of duty.

As a part of Customer Service Week, the Dayton Police Department recognized Officers Kyle Harris and Riley Brown for their commitment to their community.

They were returning from an assignment when they were driving through Kettering and spotted an apartment fire on the 12th floor of a building, the Dayton Police said in a Facebook post.

Officers Harris and Brown immediately called the fire into dispatch and then made their way into the building, going to the 12th floor.

They went door to door, evacuating people out of the building, and working down from the 12th floor.

“Officers Brown and Harris keep our community safe and we appreciate all of their hard work,” the Dayton Police said.













