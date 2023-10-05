Large police presence, 2 in custody in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people are in custody after a large police presence in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Dayton Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Water Street around 12:15 a.m.

A viewer called our newsroom to report seeing several Dayton Police cruisers heading east on Monument Avenue.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that two people are in custody that are related to a possible carjacking.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

