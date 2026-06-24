Kayaker dies after falling into Ohio’s Licking River

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died after falling into a river in Ohio on Tuesday, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened at the Licking River in Hanover Township around 6 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

An Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesperson said they received reports that a person was kayaking and they fell into the water about a half mile upstream of Toboso Road.

Two bystanders removed the victim from the water, our media partner reported.

They were transported to the Licking Memorial Hospital, where they died.

The circumstances surrounding the drowning and the victim’s identity were not immediately available.

This incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]