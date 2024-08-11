Juvenile dead, 2 seriously injured after Ohio crash

CLERMONT COUNTY — A juvenile is dead and two other people were injured after a crash in Clermont County Saturday night.

The crash happened at approximately 9:09 p.m. on State Route 28 at milepost 7 in Goshen Township, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a juvenile, was heading southwest on State Route 28 when it crossed the centerline and struck a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by Jacob Demaris, 27, of Fayetteville, as it was going northeast on State Route 28. The Colorado was also occupied by a passenger, Sabrina Deitz, 40, of Fayetteville.

Demaris and Deitz sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the Bethesda North Hospital.

The juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

