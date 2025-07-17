Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice sentenced to 30 days in jail for high-speed crash

Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced to jail time for his part in a high-speed crash.

A judge sentenced Rice to 30 days in jail, The Associated Press reported. He also will have five years deferred probation and will have to pay the medical expenses of those hurt in the crash, or about $115,000.

It is not known when he will serve the sentence, KXAS reported.

Rice pleaded guilty to third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

He and another driver were speeding and caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway on March 30, 2024. Several people were hurt.

Rice was driving 119 mph in a Lamborghini URUS SUV when he made “multiple aggressive maneuvers around traffic, prosecutors said. He hit several vehicles, and after the crash, officials said he did not check on those who were hurt, and instead ran from the scene, the AP reported.

His attorney released a statement from his client through the prosecutor’s office, which read that he had “a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole.”

Rice apologized for the damage to people’s property and the injuries the crash caused.

“I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families,” the statement said.

The NFL news outlet said the Chiefs released a statement after the sentencing, which read, “with it being an ongoing legal matter we won’t have a comment at this time.”

Rice could be suspended under the league’s personal conduct policy.

The league released a statement to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, which read, “We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review.”

