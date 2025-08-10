‘Just a public servant;’ Local sheriff remembers deputy who died with cancer

GREENE COUNTY — A local community is mourning the death of a veteran deputy.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Longfellow passed away on Sunday morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

A Cones with Cops fundraiser was held on Sunday.

The initial purpose was to raise money for his family as he battled cancer.

But just hours before the event, it was announced that Deputy Longfellow had passed away.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson attended the fundraiser on Sunday at the Dairy Station. He spoke with Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger.

Patterson said several people came to pay respect to the family and get good ice cream.

Anger told Patterson that he had known Longfellow for decades and was an amazing person.

“I remember him as a firefighter, as a dispatcher, dispatching to me to calls when I was a young officer. Just a guy that’s been involved in a community. He’s just a public servant. He’s a guy who always puts himself before everyone else.”

Patterson said that Deputy Longfellow began Cones with Cops years ago to bridge a gap with children in the community.

He wanted them to know that they did not have to fear law enforcement.

