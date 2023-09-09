‘Just let kids be kids;’ Parent reacts to increased security measures at Kettering stadium

New safety measures will be in place during Friday night’s football game at Roush Stadium in Kettering.

At the first game of the year, someone brought a pellet gun into the stadium.

“I got the email about it and was like ‘Oh someone brought a pellet gun he’s going to be suspended’ That’s about it.,” Daniel Bruno said

But that’s not just it, the district has added to its safety measures because of what happened.

Bruno’s son is a wide receiver for Fairmont and News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott shared the new regulations put in effect with him.

“They can’t leave the stands unless they come right back?” He asked.

During the games, students cannot leave the stands unless they are going to the bathroom or concessions.

“It’s going to be difficult to watch all those kids and make sure they go to their place,” Bruno said.

Students also can’t gather under or on the sides of the bleachers.

“I’ve seen a lot of kids do that for years, just let the kids be kids,” Bruno said.

If anyone comes to the game after half time they must have a ticket to show administrators or police officers to get inside.

“That might make it easier for folks to pay attention to what’s going on, and maybe if they have other issues in the future,” Bruno said.

There are a few more rules.

When people show up they have to enter through specific gates depending on whether they are there for Fairmont, visitors, or students.

At the end of the game, all gates will open for fans to leave.













