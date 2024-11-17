‘Just giving back to the community;’ Barbershop giving out Thanksgiving turkeys at annual drive

TROY — A local barbershop is giving away Thanksgiving food to those who need it.

As reported Friday on News Center 7 at 5:00, the Troy Barber Shop is holding its fourth annual Turkey Drive on Sunday.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher spoke with Brandon Crumes, the barbershop’s owner.

Brandon Crumes, the owner, said it started with 60 turkeys and they’re giving out more than triple that. It’s also more than just turkeys. They are giving out canned goods to make sure that everyone gets a Thanksgiving meal.

The Troy Barbershop has been open since 2019. Crumes tells Fletcher he feels connected to the people of Troy and wants to help those in need because he knows exactly what that’s like.

“I grew up poor and I know what it’s like to, you know, kind of struggle,” he said.

He will take a break from haircuts on Sunday to help families in need for Thanksgiving.

“It’s a Turkey Drive. Just giving back to the community, it’s for anybody. Anybody can come and join,” Crumes told Fletcher.

He said he’s seen the effects of rising prices in his community. So, he’s passing out turkeys, pies, and canned goods to anyone who comes to the barbershop.

“With inflation being higher than it is, I was going to help out, give back to everybody,” said Crumes.

This marks the fourth year he’s done this.

“We have 200 turkeys, 200 pies, and canned goods,” he wrote Saturday on social media. “We are incredibly thankful for every donation and everyone who made this event possible. It is truly a blessing to come together as a community.”

He told Fletcher in the first year, he received enough donations to give out 60 turkeys and 60 pies.

“There’s kids that come in and some people ask for, you know, a couple of turkeys and give them a couple, three years couple, five you know, we don’t ask the questions, we just give,” Crumes said.

He said his faith is what keeps this event going every year.

“I feel like it’s God’s calling. So, you know, it’s got to give him all the glory that I can keep doing every year,” said Crumes.

Fletcher says the canned goods are already here and ready to be passed out.

A semi will deliver the turkeys and pies on Sunday. Anyone who needs them should come to the barbershop around noon.

