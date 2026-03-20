Jury reaches verdict in deadly shooting of 33-year-old outside Arby’s

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a 33-year-old in front of an Arby’s restaurant in Dayton.

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David Brown was found guilty of four counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of aggravated robbery.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, Morrell Fontenot, 33, was shot and killed in the 2800 block of Salem Avenue in July 2024.

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Dayton police gathered enough evidence to charge Brown in December 2024.

Police said that Brown robbed Fontenot, even going through his pocket after he was shot.

Brown is set to be sentenced on April 1.

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