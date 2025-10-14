Judge temporarily blocks ban on intoxicating hemp in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A judge has temporarily blocked Governor Mike DeWine’s executive order banning the sale of intoxicating hemp products in Ohio.

The order, signed by DeWine last week, aimed to prohibit retailers from selling products containing delta-8 and other intoxicating hemp derivatives for 90 days, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Retailers who failed to comply faced a $500 daily fine.

DeWine has expressed concerns about the marketing of these products to children and the associated health risks, citing a rise in hospitalizations among minors.

The restraining order, which was granted after three Ohio businesses sued the governor, will last for 14 days. This legal action temporarily halts the enforcement of DeWine’s order.

Intoxicating hemp products, such as edibles and gummies containing delta-8, are primarily sold in vape shops and some gas stations. Delta-8 is known to produce a milder high compared to marijuana.

During a press conference, DeWine highlighted the similarities in packaging between intoxicating hemp products and popular candies, such as the ‘Stoner Patch Gummies’ resembling ‘Sour Patch Kids.’

The governor emphasized that his executive order is separate from the marijuana legalization law passed by Ohio voters in 2023, which includes strict regulations not applied to hemp products.

After 90 days, the Ohio General Assembly will have the option to extend the ban or let it expire.

