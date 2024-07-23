Judge to make ruling on competency of man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp.

BUTLER TWP. — It is now up to a judge to decide whether a man will go on trial after investigators said he shot and killed four people in Butler Twp.

Stephen Marlow, 39, returned to a Montgomery County courtroom for a hearing to determine whether he can stand trial yet. It’s been an issue at the center of a years-long fight in court.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp. found incompetent to stand trial, but can be restored

The prosecutor’s doctor said Marlow has been restored to competency and can now stand trial, but the opinion of the defense’s doctor said that while he could be restored, he has not been at this time.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, after hearing arguments Tuesday morning, the judge will break the tie with his ruling.

As New Center 7 previously reported, Judge Dennis Adkins has previously ruled that Marlow is incompetent to stand trial, but restorable and sent him to a treatment center near Cincinnati.

>> RELATED: Man accused of Butler Twp. quadruple homicide enters insanity plea

Marlow is facing 12 counts of aggravated murder for the killings of Clyde and Eva Knox, and Sarah and Kayla Anderson in August 2022. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in connection with the shooting deaths.

He was caught by police in Kansas after a day after the murders.

News Center 7 will continue to check court records for the judge’s decision and will provide updates when it’s been filed.





©2024 Cox Media Group