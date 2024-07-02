Jogger seriously injured after being hit by pickup truck in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A 41-year-old woman is seriously injured after being hit by a pickup truck in Miami County Monday morning, according to a traffic crash report.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to reports of a pedestrian strike at the intersection of N County Road 25A and N Piqua Lockington Road.

A 35-year-old man driving a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck hit the woman while she was using a crosswalk, according to the crash report.

Just before the crash, the pickup truck was at a stop sign on N Piqua Lockington Road. The woman was jogging south on a sidewalk on N County Road 25A, approaching N Piqua Lockington Rd.

The crash report indicates that the woman stopped before entering the crosswalk, waited, and then waved to the driver.

The pickup truck did not move so she started crossing the street.

Once she made it in front of the pickup truck, the man drove into the intersection and hit her, according to the crash report.

The driver stopped on N County Road 25A.

Piqua EMS transported the woman to Piqua Kettering Hospital, and then CareFlight transported her to Miami Valley Hospital.

According to the crash report, charges and citations are pending at this time.

