Job Corps centers’ operations to pause by end of month nationwide

DAYTON — The U.S. Department of Labor has announced a phased pause in operations at Job Corps centers nationwide.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Labor Department made the announcement Thursday, according to a media release.

The decision was made in compliance with President Trump’s 2026 budget proposal and the Administration’s ‘commitment to ensure federal workforce investments deliver meaningful results for both students and taxpayers.’

The pause of all contractor-operated Job Corps centers will occur by June 30.

State and local workforce partners are working with the labor department to help current students continue their training with other education and employment opportunities, according to the release.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the release, the program operated at a $140 million deficit in 2024, and the Biden administration paused center operations to complete the program year.

The deficit is projected to reach $213 million in 2025.

In the release, the U.S. Department of Labor cited the first-ever Job Corps Transparency Report, which was released in April. The summarized findings are as listed in the release:

Average Graduation Rate (WIOA Definition): 38.6%

Average Cost Per Student Per Year: $80,284.65

Average Total Cost Per Graduate (WIOA Definition): $155,600.74

Post separation, participants earn $16,695 annually on average.

The total number of Serious Incident Reports for program year 2023: 14,913 infractions.

Inappropriate Sexual Behavior and Sexual Assaults Reported: 372

Acts of Violence Reported: 1,764

Breaches of Safety or Security: 1,167

Reported Drug Use: 2,702

Total Hospital Visits: 1,808

“A startling number of serious incident reports and our in-depth fiscal analysis reveal the program is no longer achieving the intended outcomes that students deserve. We remain committed to ensuring all participants are supported through this transition and connected with the resources they need to succeed as we evaluate the program’s possibilities,” U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chaves-DeRemer said.

News Center 7 reached out to the Dayton and Cincinnati Job Corps Centers to find out when their exact dates of closure were.

Dayton Job Corps Center has not given a statement at this time.

The News Center 7 team could not get through to speak to a representative when calling the Cincinnati Job Corps Center.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group