Jefferson Township announces date for community ‘Clean-Up Day’

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Jefferson Township has announced the date for its annual community “Clean-Up Day.”

The clean-up event is scheduled for Saturday, September 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“This event promises to bring together community members for a day of camaraderie and environmental stewardship,” a spokesperson for the township said in a release.

Volunteers from across the township are invited to join in on the effort to enhance their neighborhood.

Participants will be divided into four zones.

“We believe in the power of community collaboration, and the Township Clean-Up Day exemplifies our commitment to keeping our neighborhood clean and inviting,” said Sheila Back, President of Jefferson Township Board of Trustees. “We encourage all residents, local businesses, and organizations to come forward and be a part of this transformative initiative.”

Anyone interested in participating or seeking additional information can contact the township by calling 937-262-3591 or emailing info@jeffersontwp.net.

