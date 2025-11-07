‘It’s not just a piece of furniture;’ Local organization provides beds for children

GREENE COUNTY — 60 kids in Greene County are about to be given brand new beds. Lots of those children have never had beds of their own.

Jane Doorley, the executive director of Fairborn Fish, a local food pantry. Volunteers have been busy at the pantry, but today they are loading up dozens of trucks full of beds for children.

Children will receive not only a mattress, but also a box spring, bed frame, sheets, comforter, and even a teddy bear.

“It’s not just a piece of furniture, it’s a place to sleep, to dream, to be a kid,” said Doorley.

Tom Kelley, the president and CEO of the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, helps connect the beds to the families that need them.

These beds have been paid for by sponsors, with Morris Furniture providing them at cost.

“We’ve got great support,” said Kelley.

These beds will go to kids who were sleeping on the floor, a couch, or in bed with another loved one.

And when children are not getting a good night’s sleep, it’s hard to stay focused.

“It’s hard to be in school and think about what you’re hearing. It’s hard to think about learning. It’s hard to think about functioning and having your mental health about you,” said Kelley.

Each of the 40 volunteers will get to see firsthand the difference this gift makes for each child.

