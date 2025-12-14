‘It’s going to freeze;’ Extreme cold next concern after heavy snow

MIAMI VALLEY — People had big concerns heading out on the roads Saturday night after snow moved through the area.
As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the snow caused slick driving conditions and several crashes.
Several inches of snow fell throughout the region.
People planned and got their shopping done early. They planned to stay home on Sunday due to the very cold temperatures.
“I just bought a lot of cheese,” said Megan Hart. “You got to have cheese if you’re gonna stay home during the snow.”
She and Rob Broley told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that they try to do a staycation every few weeks. This time, it was during a snowstorm.
“Cocktails and cheese and games,” Broley told Patterson. “That’s the weekend.”
The snow is keeping plowing companies busy across the region.
Dustin Petrey owns a snowplowing company in Greene County.
He said that he was hired to clean off 20 properties this weekend.
“Right now, you just keep all the main drags and everything clear until they close, and then you come back whenever they close and get everything clear and then salt it and everything,” he said.
Petrey said that the hardest day will be Sunday because of the temperature drop.
“Yeah, it’s going to freeze,” he said. “When it freezes, it’s going to be a lot harder to get off.”
The Greene Engineer’s Office gave Patterson an update on Saturday night.
They said that several interstates, state routes, and local roads were very slick.
Multiple vehicles slid off the roads on Saturday.
The engineer’s office added that their goal was to have the roads open and passable early Sunday morning.
Petrey told Patterson that he had laid additional salt before they left each property.
“Sometimes it works instantly. Sometimes it takes a little bit,” he said.
