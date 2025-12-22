‘It’s going crazy;’ 911 calls reveal new details in shooting that left woman injured

DAYTON — Police are looking for the person, or people, who shot into a home in Dayton on Friday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, one of the bullets hit a woman in the arm.

The shooting happened on West Fairview Avenue between Catalpa Drive and Rugby Road.

News Center 7 obtained the 911 calls that reported the gunfire.

One caller told dispatchers that she was upstairs inside her home when she was hit.

Mona McDaniel said she has lived in this neighborhood for almost three years.

She talked to News Center 7’s John Bedell about the violence near her home Friday night.

“This is a family neighborhood. My son has friends in our neighborhood; there’s kids in this area. I feel like that’s what also is a concern to me,” McDaniel said.

The emergency calls started just before 10:30 p.m.

“The first time it sounded like a big boom,” one caller said.

“It’s a shooting going right now!” another caller told dispatchers.

Callers reported hearing several gunshots.

“It sounds like somebody’s got a machine gun out here or something,” one caller reported. “It’s going crazy out here, like, like they’re shooting somewhere.”

Dayton police said the victim is a 47-year-old woman and she’s going to survive her injuries.

Officers gave the victim first aid when they got to the home, including applying a tourniquet, before medics took her to the hospital.

Investigators said they found several shell casings outside the home and several bullet holes in the house.

McDaniel said she hopes detectives find who did this.

“Honestly, it’s a little scary to hear considering it’s so close to the holidays and families out. I just want people to be safe,” she said.

It’s unclear if Dayton police have any suspects in this shooting.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

