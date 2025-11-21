‘It’s getting out of hand;’ AES partners with the Salvation Army to give gift of light

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — AES Ohio is giving the gift of electricity with the Salvation Army this holiday season to help people pay their electric bills.

John Hutchinson from Kettering said his recent electric bill was high.

“It seems like it’s getting out of hand,” said Hutchinson.

He said using his heat and fans has raised his electricity bill more than most, but besides that, the bills are extremely high.

Hutchinson is not the only person seeing a high rate in their bills.

To help with high bills, AES is putting a million dollars into the Gift of Power Campaign 2026.

“The program was designed as one-time relief for a family that maybe just had a tough month,” said Tom Rega, AES CEO.

This is empowering the Salvation Army to provide a one-time assistance for customers who are behind on their AES bill.

AES Ohio and the Salvation Army know how expensive electricity bills can get, especially during the wintertime.

They plan to help almost 1,000 families.

Hutchinson said programs like this meet a need.

“If people need assistance and if it’s legitimate, they should be able to get it.”

