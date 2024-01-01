New Year’s babies make debut around Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Several families are starting the new year by expanding their families.

The first baby in the area was born at Kettering Health Main Campus, according to our most recent check. David Weaver was born at 12:08 a.m. to his mother Sandra. He weighs 7 lbs, 1.6 oz, according to a Kettering Health spokesperson.

For Premier Health, the first baby was born at 2:17 a.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center. It was a little girl born to a Troy couple.

News Center 7 spoke to the Troy couple who welcomed Premier Health’s first baby of the year. We’ll bring you that tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Atrium Medical Center has had at least three babies born today. Their first of the year was a little girl born at 3:09 a.m.

In Springfield, the first baby was born at 5 a.m. at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

We’re working to learn more about the newest additions to the Miami Valley.

