‘It’s been a shock;’ Increased rent forces closure of school supply store

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — United Art and Education, a local school supply store in Washington Township, is closing its doors after 25 years due to rising rent costs.
The store will shut down operations on September 13th, following a 20% closing sale.
The decision not to renew the lease at Washington Park Plaza has left employees like Bailey Hodges, a Senior Associate, shocked and searching for new jobs.
Hodges, who worked her way up from cashier to senior associate in three years, expressed her surprise at the closure, especially after the store’s successful back-to-school season with over $100,000 in sales.
The impact of rising rent costs has led to the loss of a longstanding community resource.
