‘It’s been a good run’ Popular bridal shop to close after 5 decades

CINCINNATI — A popular bridal shop will be closing its doors after five decades.

Wendy’s Bridal announced it will be closing its doors at the Reading Bridal District on West Benson Street, according to its website.

“For 51 years, Wendy’s Bridal has been helping brides find wedding dresses in Cincinnati,” the store said in a statement. “It’s been a good run!”

Norm and Wendy Wasserman opened Wendy’s Bridal back in 1973 and also opened stores at Northgate and Dayton Mall, according to CBS affiliate WKRC.

Wendy’s Bridal in Columbus was purchased by store managers and will remain open under the name, “Wendy’s Bridal of Dublin.”

The Wassermans stated that the store is not going out of business, they are just ready to retire.

The Wassermans said the store’s last day in Cincinnati is July 31, Cincinnati media outlets report.

All brides with current orders will still get their gowns and have been contacted.

The store said the wedding expo scheduled for next January at the Sharonville Convention Center.

