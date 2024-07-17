‘It’s awful;’ Volunteers describe conditions of Miami County animal sanctuary under investigation

TIPP CITY — Volunteers are speaking out about a Miami County animal sanctuary currently under investigation.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher spoke to volunteers who described the conditions at the facility as “horrific” and will have the latest details on News Center 7 at 5:30.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘We had no choice;’ Dozens of cats seized from local animal sanctuary

On Wednesday, volunteers told News Center 7 that in addition to the 100 cats living in unsafe conditions, there were also dogs in the facility.

One woman has volunteered at Our Farm Sanctuary in Tipp City for 10 months and said she saw the conditions firsthand.

