‘It was really, really cool;’ Local college student attends State of the Union address

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Cedarville University student was in the United States Capitol building for President Trump’s State of the Union on Tuesday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Evan Weise is a senior political science major at the university.

He said he hopes to be on that stage someday.

“I was on the top balcony, I don’t know if you saw, but I was actually next to the medal of honor recipient,” Weise said. “The Venezuela war guy that got his legs pretty badly injured, I was in that area.

Weise said Representative Mike Carey invited him to last year’s State of the Union, but he couldn’t make it.

“But he invited me again this year, and this time I would say I was able to work it out, so it was really, really cool,” he said. “Probably my favorite moment was when everybody cheered for the hockey team.”

Weisee said everyone in the room was seated before President Trump came in.

“The president takes about ten minutes to come in because he’s shaking all the hands and saying hi to everybody,” Weise added.

Weise said there was some heckling during the president’s speech, but he noticed people in the crowd with differing political opinions getting along.

“But they were all getting to know each other fairly well, which was interesting,” Weise said.

He said this experience makes him look forward to what’s next after graduation.

