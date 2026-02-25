Apartment complex blocked by crime scene tape after reported shooting

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in Dayton on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Danner Avenue around 5:30 p.m., according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 crews on scene see several Dayton police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the area.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group