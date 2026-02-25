Apartment complex blocked by crime scene tape after reported shooting

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in Dayton on Wednesday.
The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Danner Avenue around 5:30 p.m., according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
News Center 7 crews on scene see several Dayton police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the area.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
We will continue to follow this story.
