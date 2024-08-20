‘It seems unreal;’ Victim’s daughter speaks out after ‘Railroad spike murderer’ released from prison

XENIA — The daughter of a woman killed by a railroad spike is speaking out after the man convicted of the crime was released from prison.

After nearly 30 years, David Lee Myers had his conviction overturned and a judge let him go without bond.

Sarah Sparkman lost her mother, Amanda Maher, when she was just eight months old. She now has to face that Myers is not in prison, but set free in the community.

