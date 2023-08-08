Issue 1 prompts higher-than-expected voter turnout at some Miami Valley polling locations

MIAMI VALLEY — Some poll workers and board of election directors are surprised at the turnout so far for August’s special election.

Workers at the Montgomery County Board of Elections said they were flooded with phone calls from excited voters Tuesday.

Voting locations stayed busy, like the one at the public library off Watervliet Avenue, which saw a steady stream of people heading in for a quick trip.

The scene was similar in Miami County, where one voting location hosted eight precincts.

“People are very passionate on both sides, we’re expecting a higher than average turnout,” Laura Bruns, director of the Miami County Board of Elections said.

Bruns said elections typically see eight to 12 percent of eligible voters come in.

“We had over 10 percent of voters come in and vote early in person and through the mail,” Bruns said.

Bruns said when you combine that with Tuesday’s in-person vote she thinks the voter turnout will get up to the high 20 or low 30 percent range.

Almost three times higher than typical August numbers.

Voters said only one thing on the ballot made for a pleasant voting experience.

“It was so organized and everyone is so friendly, a lot of positivity in there,” Kathy Edington of Troy said.





















