Investigators rule fire at Super 8 motel as accidental in completed investigation

VANDALIA — The investigation into a large fire that damaged a local motel has been completed.

Earlier this week, the Vandalia Division of Fire completed its investigation into the fire that damaged the Super 8 Motel on E. National Road on Aug. 27.

“The fire is ruled accidental in nature, a specific cause is undetermined, but the fire is believed to be electrical in nature,” Fire Chief Chad Follick told News Center 7 Thursday morning.

As previously reported, firefighters were called to the motel shortly after 4 a.m. on reports of a fire alarm. When they got on the scene, they found that part of the motel was on fire.

A section of the roof over the pool and drive-thru collapsed after crews arrived on the scene.

Investigators previously told us that the water usage during the response was more damaging than the fire. This was because it took place on the third floor, and while traveling down, it created a flooding effect.

In total, the fire department estimated that the motel sustained $1 million in damages.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a child staying at the motel sustained a “very minor” leg injury during the evacuation of the motel. No other injuries were reported.

